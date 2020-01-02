Financial Survey: ResMed (NYSE:RMD) vs. Alphatec (NYSE:ATEC)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ResMed and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 15.52% 26.72% 13.45% Alphatec -47.55% -151.54% -26.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ResMed and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 3 4 0 2.57 Alphatec 0 0 4 0 3.00

ResMed currently has a consensus price target of $118.33, suggesting a potential downside of 23.64%. Alphatec has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than ResMed.

Risk & Volatility

ResMed has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Alphatec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $2.61 billion 8.55 $404.59 million $3.64 42.57 Alphatec $91.69 million 4.75 -$28.98 million ($0.58) -12.23

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ResMed beats Alphatec on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; data communications and control products, such as AirView Diagnostics, EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules; U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; and myAir, a patient engagement application that provides sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as offers business management software and services to medical equipment and home health providers. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

