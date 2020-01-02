Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and Innodata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.62 billion 0.34 -$64.00 million N/A N/A Innodata $57.42 million 0.51 N/A N/A N/A

Innodata has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A currently has a consensus price target of $11.82, suggesting a potential upside of 60.82%. Given Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than Innodata.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0.57% 0.24% 0.16% Innodata -2.87% -5.35% -3.16%

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A beats Innodata on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law. The Synodex segment transforms medical records into useable digital data and applies technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment offers various tools and related professional services, such as content amplification solution, integrated newswire services, an influencer targeting solution to help PR professionals identify influencers, and media monitoring and analysis solution. This segment also provides media monitoring and PR measurement; and PR reporting and measurement services, including custom reports and PR measurement and social media/influencer analysis, as well as Bulldog Reporter, a publisher of PR-related news and a popular e-newsletter, and Bulldog Awards, a PR awards program that recognizes outstanding performance among PR and communications professionals and agencies. In addition, it provides various services, including acquisition, transformation, and digital data enrichment. In addition, the company offers digital operations management and analytics, such as IP rights, contract, publishing workflow, publisher relationship, and transaction management, as well as provides customer relations, data processing, and regulatory reporting services. Further, it develops and maintains content applications. The company serves banking and financial services, technology, digital retailing, healthcare, science, and insurance sector through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

