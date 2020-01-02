Head-To-Head Comparison: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) vs. Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Level One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Level One Bancorp 18.75% 9.79% 1.06%

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Level One Bancorp pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Level One Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Level One Bancorp $70.88 million 2.74 $14.39 million $1.91 13.17

Level One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MetroCity Bankshares and Level One Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Level One Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.86%. Level One Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Summary

Level One Bancorp beats MetroCity Bankshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operate through 14 offices, including 12 full-service banking centers located in southeastern Michigan; and a mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Level One Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

