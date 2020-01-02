$16.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $16.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.42 billion and the lowest is $15.94 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $15.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $72.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.06 billion to $72.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.83 billion to $75.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $119.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $121.46. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,683,762,000 after acquiring an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,774,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

