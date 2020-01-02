Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $840.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report sales of $840.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $834.70 million to $846.94 million. Cimpress posted sales of $825.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cimpress has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.05. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cimpress by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

