Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce sales of $733.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $729.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.24 million. Icon reported sales of $679.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Icon.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $172.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Icon has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.89.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icon (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.