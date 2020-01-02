Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to post $211.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.77 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $190.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $825.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $818.75 million to $831.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $892.31 million, with estimates ranging from $877.68 million to $906.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research set a $89.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $60.87 and a 12-month high of $85.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

In other news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at $90,318,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 94.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 191,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.