State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts predict that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.66.

STT stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $81.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 21,541.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,912 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

