Brokerages Anticipate TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to report sales of $11.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.94 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $11.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $41.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.31 billion to $41.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.47 billion to $44.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $61.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

