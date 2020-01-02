Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce sales of $669.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $678.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660.00 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $613.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $888,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,822.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $12,742,739 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 382,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 53,460 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 36,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $104.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

