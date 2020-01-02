Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SPRO opened at $9.62 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

