Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $25,829.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,217.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $180,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter worth $350,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trade War

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.