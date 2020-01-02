Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.