Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $82.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Match Group has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $95.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Match Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

