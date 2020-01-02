ValuEngine Downgrades SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SilverSun Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

SSNT stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of SilverSun Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

