Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Jan 2nd, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Progress Software stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.83. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Progress Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 197.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

