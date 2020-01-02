Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of SYRS opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.46. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

