ValuEngine Lowers NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NTES has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.78.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $306.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.26. NetEase has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $325.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.81.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $4.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 240.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in NetEase by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.