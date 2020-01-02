ValuEngine Lowers NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NTES has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.78.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $306.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.26. NetEase has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $325.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.81.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $4.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 240.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in NetEase by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spero Therapeutics Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Spero Therapeutics Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Parke Bancorp Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Parke Bancorp Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Unity Bancorp Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
Unity Bancorp Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
Match Group Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Match Group Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades SilverSun Technologies to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades SilverSun Technologies to Sell
Progress Software Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Progress Software Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report