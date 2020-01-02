Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SBT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sterling Bancorp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.40 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 48.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spero Therapeutics Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Spero Therapeutics Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Parke Bancorp Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Parke Bancorp Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Unity Bancorp Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
Unity Bancorp Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
Match Group Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Match Group Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades SilverSun Technologies to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades SilverSun Technologies to Sell
Progress Software Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Progress Software Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report