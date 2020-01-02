Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SBT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sterling Bancorp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.40 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 48.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.