VMware (NYSE:VMW) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VMW. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.90.

NYSE:VMW opened at $151.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. VMware has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 26,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $4,206,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,533,251. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in VMware by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,083 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in VMware by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

