Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -1.18. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

