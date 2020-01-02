Independent Research Reiterates “€5.00” Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective from stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CEC1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.63 ($6.55).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.15 ($5.99) on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of €4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

