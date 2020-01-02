1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €26.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €48.60 ($56.51) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.58 ($39.04).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €22.88 ($26.60) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a twelve month high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.45.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

