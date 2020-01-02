HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) received a €76.00 ($88.37) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €64.50 ($75.00) on Tuesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €43.50 ($50.58) and a one year high of €66.10 ($76.86). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

