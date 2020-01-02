Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

HHFA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.67 ($31.01).

HHFA opened at €24.54 ($28.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €24.78 and a 200-day moving average of €23.23. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52-week low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a 52-week high of €25.38 ($29.51).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

