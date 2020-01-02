Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €270.00 Price Target

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 151.16% from the stock’s previous close.

WDI has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €185.68 ($215.91).

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €107.50 ($125.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion and a PE ratio of 27.59. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 1 year high of €170.70 ($198.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €112.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €134.42.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

