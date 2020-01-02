Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Suedzucker stock opened at €16.41 ($19.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -3.78. Suedzucker has a one year low of €11.00 ($12.79) and a one year high of €16.52 ($19.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

