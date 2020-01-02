Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Down 20.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares traded down 20.6% on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $39.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Core Laboratories traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $37.67, 4,216,163 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 657% from the average session volume of 557,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 371,303 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 10.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 747,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.5% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 35,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

