Henry Schein Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,563 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,495% compared to the average daily volume of 98 put options.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $245,810.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $121,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,527,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,869 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 897,302 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,735.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 822,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 777,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 142.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 927,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 544,893 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 10,631.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 457,987 shares during the period.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

