Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alibaba Group’s ranking:

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.49.

BABA stock opened at $212.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.02. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $129.83 and a 52 week high of $218.11. The company has a market cap of $539.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

