CDK Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 416 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,315 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 492,144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,033,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,523,000 after purchasing an additional 335,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,094,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDK. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

