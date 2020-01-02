Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Trading Down 9.6% Following Insider Selling

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $39.23 and last traded at $39.37, approximately 638,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 337,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

Specifically, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,531,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,054,650. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.49.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Research analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forty Seven Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

