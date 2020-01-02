Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) has been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson Resources earned a news sentiment score of -3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CVE HUD opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. Hudson Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.23.

About Hudson Resources

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

