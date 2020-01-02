Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,291 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,771% compared to the average daily volume of 69 put options.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.78 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.51 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

