Very Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price

Headlines about Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Endeavour Silver earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

EXK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.25) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $337.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.28. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

