Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Shares Up 17.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) rose 17.9% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sol Gel Technologies traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $17.21, approximately 1,604,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16,157% from the average daily volume of 9,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,471,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $324.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

