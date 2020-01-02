Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a news sentiment score of 1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,847.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,780.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,818.69. The company has a market capitalization of $916.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,460.93 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,175.73.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

