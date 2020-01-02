Investors Purchase Large Volume of RCI Hospitality Call Options (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 540 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 938% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 75,999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 56,941 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.10. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

