Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.20

Media headlines about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a media sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOK. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

