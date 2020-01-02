TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TrovaGene earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the medical research company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TROV opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. TrovaGene has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.20.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. TrovaGene had a negative return on equity of 185.18% and a negative net margin of 3,797.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on TROV. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

