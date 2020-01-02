NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 8.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was up 8.7% on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $3.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.10. NIO traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.05, approximately 163,310,061 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 34,253,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NIO. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Get NIO alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 12,518.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910,916 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 41,938,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,712,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NIO by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,780,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,931,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 419.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.