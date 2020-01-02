Contrasting NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and SUMCO CORP/ADR (NASDAQ:SUOPY)

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUMCO CORP/ADR and NXP Semiconductors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMCO CORP/ADR $2.94 billion 1.69 $527.76 million $3.62 9.40 NXP Semiconductors $9.41 billion 3.78 $2.21 billion $5.94 21.42

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than SUMCO CORP/ADR. SUMCO CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SUMCO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SUMCO CORP/ADR pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NXP Semiconductors pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SUMCO CORP/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

SUMCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SUMCO CORP/ADR and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMCO CORP/ADR 16.54% 16.31% 9.12% NXP Semiconductors 4.51% 23.37% 10.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SUMCO CORP/ADR and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMCO CORP/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50 NXP Semiconductors 0 2 13 0 2.87

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $124.64, indicating a potential downside of 2.06%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than SUMCO CORP/ADR.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats SUMCO CORP/ADR on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. It also provides secure identification solutions, such as passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, the company delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices comprising microcontrollers, secure mobile transaction solutions, and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

