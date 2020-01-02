Head to Head Contrast: New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) & C-Bond Systems (NYSE:CBNT)

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 33.64% 10.51% 4.14% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Mountain Finance and C-Bond Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.35%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Mountain Finance and C-Bond Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $231.46 million 5.74 $72.35 million $1.38 9.96 C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats C-Bond Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

