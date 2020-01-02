Reviewing Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) & BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

This table compares Arrow Financial and BOK Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $125.45 million 4.51 $36.28 million N/A N/A BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.36 $445.65 million $6.78 12.89

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BOK Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arrow Financial and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 5 3 0 2.38

BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $89.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 26.90% 13.00% 1.21% BOK Financial 22.88% 11.20% 1.27%

Summary

BOK Financial beats Arrow Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as fixed home equity loans and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 28 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as 2 residential loan origination offices. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,426 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.