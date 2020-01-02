Contrasting Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) & Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Trinity Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Trinity Merger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and Trinity Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trinity Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Trinity Merger.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Trinity Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64% Trinity Merger N/A 24.66% 0.34%

Volatility & Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Merger has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Trinity Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A Trinity Merger N/A N/A $3.14 million N/A N/A

Trinity Merger Company Profile

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

