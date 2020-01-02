Head-To-Head Comparison: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) vs. Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 8.53% 12.83% 3.03% BlackRock TCP Capital 15.69% 11.72% 5.57%

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Selective Insurance Group pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.59 billion 1.50 $178.93 million $3.66 17.81 BlackRock TCP Capital $190.50 million 4.33 $45.48 million $1.59 8.84

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Selective Insurance Group and BlackRock TCP Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.05%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. It also offers flood insurance products. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

