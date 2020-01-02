Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) vs. AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Head to Head Review

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AXT and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Microchip Technology 0 5 9 1 2.73

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 40.80%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $107.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.36%. Given AXT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of AXT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AXT has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXT and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $102.40 million 1.71 $9.65 million $0.24 18.13 Microchip Technology $5.35 billion 4.68 $355.90 million $6.08 17.22

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT -1.85% -0.84% -0.74% Microchip Technology 7.15% 25.60% 7.44%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats AXT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for applications in power amplifiers, direct broadcast television, transistors, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in 3-D sensing, data center communication, high brightness LEDs, lasers, near-infrared sensors, printer head lasers and LEDs, optical couplers, solar cells, and night vision goggles, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium (Ge) substrates for use in satellite solar cells, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, multi-junction solar cells for satellites, and infrared detectors. Further, it provides materials, including raw gallium, gallium alloys, InP poly-crystal, high purity gallium, arsenic, Ge, Ge dioxide, pyrolytic boron nitride crucibles, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

