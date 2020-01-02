Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce sales of $4.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $16.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $16.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $193,410.89. Insiders sold a total of 137,782 shares of company stock worth $8,653,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,727,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

