SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 161.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,380,000 after acquiring an additional 674,748 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,530,000 after acquiring an additional 642,179 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 615.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 251,523 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 345,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

