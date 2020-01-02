Analysts Anticipate J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report sales of $391.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.20 million. J2 Global reported sales of $346.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In related news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $93.71 on Thursday. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

